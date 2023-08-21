Michael Keyes, of Mt. Orab, and Madisyn Gable, of Georgetown, were officially announced during AAU Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa as being selected to represent the 2024-2025 AAU Tumbling and Trampoline Senior National Team. During the AAU Team Trials in June their scores placed them as being among the top athletes in their event levels, thereby earning their place on the AAU Senior National Team.

Both athletes train at Inspire Training Center, located in Winchester, Ohio under the direction of their coaches, Becki Crum and Michelle Keyes. Michael and Madisyn stated, “We are grateful for the opportunity to represent AAU, Inspire Training Center, and our community.”

Their inclusion in the AAU Senior National Team not only reflects their personal accomplishments but also highlights their hard work and dedication in the local tumbling and trampoline gymnastics community.

For those interested in exploring the world of Tumbling and Trampoline, Inspire Training Center offers a fantastic opportunity to get involved and learn more about the sport. To find out more about the Tumbling and Trampoline team or to inquire about enrollment, interested individuals can contact Inspire Training Center at 937.442.2000 or visit itcgym.com.