Jerry R. Copple, 79, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Anderson Mercy Hospital. He was born May 8, 1944 in Decatur, son of the late Delbert and Vivian Meyer Copple. He was the widower of the late Joyce M. Rigdon Copple, who passed away in 2016. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jason Copple.

Jerry honorably served his country in the United States Army and was a Carpenter most of his life.

He is survived by his son, Michael Copple and wife Judy of Decatur; grandson, Patrick Copple and wife Maiya of Circleville as well as several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Decatur Cemetery. Rev. Kevin Jodrey will officiate. Military services will be conducted by Walter Miller American Legion Post #394. Arrangements are entrusted to Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville.

Please sign his online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com