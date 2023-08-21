Florence (nee Louiso) Wabnitz, 90, of Lillian, Alabama passed away in Fairhope, Alabama on August 15, 2023. Florence was born in Fayetteville, Ohio on September 14, 1932 to Eunice and Julius Louiso. She attended Fayetteville High School.

Florence married Eugene Wabnitz and together they had 3 children, Teresa (Ed), Jason, (Patty deceased), and Dale (Holly). She is survived by sisters Priscilla and Patricia. She is survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:00 am at St. Angela Merici Church located at 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118. Burial will follow the mass at St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio. Father Andrew Cordonnier officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Maria Goretti in Florence’s name.

Megie Funeral Home is helping care for the family this difficult time.