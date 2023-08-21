A Canadian film production crew from Vancouver arrived in the Ripley area for two weeks, talking to over a dozen local people about the history of Ripley and the Underground Railroad.

Their production company is called Elwin Studios. This specific documentary series is under a sub-company called Agents of the Underground Railroad Inc.

They are a family of eight from Vancouver, Canada, and are especially close due to several hard years of battling health challenges. All six of them were home schooled under an American curriculum, which attributed greatly to their passion for American History, education, and freedom. Their parents are Jerome and Jane Li. And their names, from oldest to youngest, are Jessica, Joshua, Jocelyn, Joseph, John, and Jeremy Li. Their ages range from 19-27.

Elwin Studios began with a desire to improve the education system. They wanted to give parents and educators tools to teach their children in a more fun and effective way. So, they combined their different skills and talents to accomplish this goal.

“We knew that the Underground Railroad would be the story we told, but we weren’t sure how to present our content. So, while Jocelyn did research and started writing historical novels, Joshua went to film school, Jeremy went to Journalism school, and Joseph developed his editing skills. This documentary series became the best avenue for our combined skills and interests,” said Jessica.

“I really enjoyed our last night in Ripley, walking up Liberty Hill and watching the sunset on the Ohio River. Hearing about and being where brave men and women pursued freedom and equality for all was fun too. My favorite part was getting to know the present people of Ripley, listening to their stories, and seeing them carry on the heart of the town,” said Jessica.

“It was cool to meet the people connected to the history of this town. Seeing all the historical houses, especially Zachman’s house, was a treat. And being able to film the night shoot on Liberty Hill with John Rankin’s house was fun. It was stepping into a piece of history or a fairytale,” said Joshua.

“It’s something special when you read about a place and then see it for yourself. The best part about Ripley is definitely the people. I’m so thrilled I got to climb Liberty Hill, walk Front Street, and meet the people who make this place so special. And I’m still pinching myself that I got to hang out with Ann Hagedorn! The amazing author who first introduced me to the little town Beyond the River,” said Jocelyn.

“My highlight was the Rankin House. Seeing where the Rankins lived and experiencing what it was like for all the Rankin siblings to be together. I also really enjoyed Dewey’s presentation and learning about John Parker as well,” said Joseph.

“My highlight was meeting the relatives of the Rankins. I also liked climbing a hundred stairs to the Rankin House. And being able to see it at night was really cool. Also, walking Front Street and hearing the stories during the interviews. I liked the ferry ride too,” said John.

“Most of the history that we’ve seen in our travels sits behind a piece of glass or is written or portrayed on a plaque or stone. In Ripley, I can see, feel, and touch. History comes alive in Ripley,” said Jeremy.

One of the people they talked with was Ann Hagedorn, Ripley resident and author of the UGRR book, “Beyond the River.”

“I had experiences with film crews when I lived in New York City, but this crew is without a doubt the most professional crew I have ever worked with. They have a curiosity that spurs them on to do a good job, which I have not seen before in a film crew. I think their film will be out in Mid-2024, or early 2025. Ripley will be in one or two episodes. A lot of Americans don’t realize that Vancouver, Canada is like Hollywood North, so many American TV shows are being made there now,” said Hagedorn.