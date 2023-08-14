Fayetteville’s Anne Murphy among scholarship winners
The Ohio High School Athletic Association and its six District Athletic Boards have awarded $169,000 in college scholarships to 169 recent high school graduates following selections made by each of the OHSAA’s six District Athletic Boards.
Each of the 169 scholarships is a $1,000 award. The OHSAA’s college scholarship program, now in its 29th year, returned in 2022 following a two-year hiatus due to pandemic-related financial constraints.
“The college scholarship program is a point of pride for our District Athletic Boards, OHSAA staff, Board of Directors and member schools,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute. “These student-athletes represent the very best of high school athletics, and it is an honor for us to help these young leaders work toward their educational and career goals. We congratulate them on their accomplishments and look forward to celebrating their future achievements.”
More About the Scholar-Athlete Selection Process
Scholar-athlete recipients are selected based on a point system which rewards students for grade point averages; class rank; community service activities; varsity letters earned; and individual and team athletic honors. The number of scholarship recipients from each district are based upon the number of schools within the district. The recipients were selected by special committees within each of the OHSAA’s six athletic districts. Individuals who receive athletic scholarships from NCAA Division I or II institutions or appointees to military academies are not eligible for an award.
2023 OHSAA Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Recipients
Southwest District
Isabela Arredondo, Cincinnati Madeira — OHSAA Scholarship
Adam Ballas, Fort Loramie — OHSAA Scholarship
Alaina Baughn, Greenville — Franklin Young Memorial Scholarship
Olivia Baumann, Eaton — OHSAA Scholarship
Tyler Bond, Franklin — OHSAA Scholarship
Ryleigh Brown, Springfield Kenton Ridge — Dr. John Kronour Honorary Scholarship
Kyle Brueckman, Tipp City Bethel — Bob Huelsman Honorary Scholarship
Natalie Combs, Cincinnati Turpin — OHSAA Scholarship
Jamie Confer, Beavercreek — OHSAA Scholarship
Christian Conner, Batavia — Scott Kaufman Honorary Scholarship
Daniel Cooper, Cincinnati Mariemont — OHSAA Scholarship
Caroline Diels, Wilmington — OIAAA/SWOADA Scholarship
Samari Freeman, Cincinnati Elder — OHSAA Scholarship
Colin Gottron, Centerville — Gene Klaus Honorary Scholarship
AnnaBelle Hacker, Kettering Archbishop Alter — OHSAA Scholarship
Isabella Hamilton, Bradford — Fred Durkle Memorial Scholarship
Kolby Hamilton, Eaton — Dave Gray Honorary Scholarship
Jonathan Hildebrand, Urbana — George Rise Honorary Scholarship
Henry Hoblitzell, Oxford Talawanda — OHSAA Scholarship
Camille Lafferty, Franklin — Dave Gray Honorary Scholarship
Claire LeRoy, Cincinnati Madeira — Angus King Memorial Scholarship
Nathan Massie, Beavercreek — OHSAA Scholarship
Ty Molfenter, Dayton Archbishop Carroll — OIAAA/SWOADA Scholarship
Jace Mullenhour, Jackson Center — Fred Durkle Memorial Scholarship
Anne Murphy, Fayetteville-Perry — Tim Cook Honorary Scholarship
Sophie Nerl, Cincinnati Mariemont — OIAAA/SWOADA Scholarship
Carter Pleiman, Botkins — Dale E. Creamer Honorary Scholarship
Taylor Poeppelman, Anna — Andy Bixler Honorary Scholarship
Joy Resig, Mason — Emerson Brown Honorary Scholarship
Torie Richards, New Madison Tri-Village — OHSAA Scholarship
Jack Sandul, Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy — Rossi-Denney Memorial Scholarship
Zane Shappie, Russia — OHSAA Scholarship
Emma Smith, Clayton Northmont — OIAAA/SWOADA Scholarship
Lindi Snodgrass, Casstown Miami East — Dale E. Creamer Honorary Scholarship
Alaina Snow, De Graff Riverside — Rossi-Denney Memorial Scholarship
Caroline Soller, Cincinnati Mariemont — OHSAA Scholarship
Sarah Thomas, Fort Loramie — Harry Moore Memorial Scholarship
Harshita Uppuganti, Mason — OHSAA Scholarship
Kayla Watkins, Bellefontaine — Harold Shank Memorial Scholarship
Southeast District
Andrew (George) Arnett, Lucasville Valley — OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship
Lucie Ashkettle, Lucasville Valley — OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship
Xander Dornon, South Point — OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship
Carson Emery, Mowrystown Whiteoak — OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship
Dax Estep, Bainbridge Paint Valley — OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship
Keetyn Hupp, Seaman North Adams — OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship
Leighton Loge, Nelsonville-York — OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship
Isabella Neal, Lancaster Fairfield Union — OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship
Reid Packer, Thornville Sheridan — OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship
Zander Rawlins, South Webster — OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship
Riley Raynard, South Webster — OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship
Ronald Rowley, Lancaster Fairfield Union — OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship
Samuel Simpson, Ironton Rock Hill — James Mains Memorial Scholarship
Ethan White, Ironton — OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholarship
Madison Whittaker, Wheelersburg — OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship
Evan Williams, Ironton — Roger Thompson Memorial Scholarship
Nolan Wright, Wheelersburg — OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship
Jiarui Zhang, Chillicothe Zane Trace — OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholarship
Central District
Matthew Bland, Mount Gilead — Kyre/ Young At Large Scholarship
Ally Carr, Newark — OHSAA Central District Scholarship
Hailee Cobb, Powell Olentangy Liberty — OHSAA Central District Scholarship
Maxwell Cummings, Gahanna Lincoln — Ethnic Minority Scholarship
Madilyn Elson, Mount Gilead — Kyre/ Young At Large Scholarship
Lily Goodfellow, Columbus Bishop Watterson — OHSAA Central District Scholarship
Eli Hitzhusen, Worthington Thomas Worthington — OHSAA Central District Scholarship
Ethan Hostetler, West Jefferson — Kyre/ Young At Large Scholarship
Taylor Iden, Marion Harding — OHSAA Central District Scholarship
Madeline Kauble, Newark Catholic — OHSAA Central District Scholarship
Robert Keuchler, Pickerington Central — OHSAA Central District Scholarship
Emma Kim, Columbus School for Girls — Ethnic Minority Scholarship
Elaina Lahmers, Milford Center Fairbanks — OHSAA Central District Scholarship
Olivia Morse, Columbus School for Girls — Kyre/ Young At Large Scholarship
Syncere Royster, Newark — Ethnic Minority Scholarship
Ryan Rudzinski, Columbus Bishop Watterson — OHSAA Central District Scholarship
Brendan Sheehan, Newark Catholic — OHSAA Central District Scholarship
Jabreel Smith, Newark — Ethnic Minority Scholarship
Erik Underwood, Columbus Bishop Hartley — OHSAA Central District Scholarship
Caleb Wagner, Milford Center Fairbanks — OHSAA Central District Scholarship
Northwest District
Rhenn Armey, Continental — OHSAA Scholarship
Emma Aumend, Convoy Crestview — OHSAA Scholarship
Owen Auxter, Port Clinton — OHSAA Scholarship
Adam Ayad, Toledo Ottawa Hills — OHSAA Scholarship
Owen Barker, Convoy Crestview — OHSAA Scholarship
Paige Brown, Sylvania Southview — OHSAA Scholarship
Nathan Buderer, Oak Harbor — OHSAA Scholarship
Isabelle Burnett, Pioneer North Central — OHSAA Scholarship
Maddix Crutchfield, Van Wert — OHSAA Scholarship
Arda Dastan, Findlay — OHSAA Scholarship
Jack Gerker, Toledo St. John’s — OHSAA Scholarship
Camden Glaser, McComb — OHSAA Scholarship
Jared Griggs, Arlington — OHSAA Scholarship
Jacob Hershberger, Harrod Allen East — OHSAA Scholarship
Hailey Hochstettler, Findlay Liberty-Benton — OHSAA Scholarship
Sofia Houg, Van Wert — OHSAA Scholarship
Ashlee Hug, Edgerton — OHSAA Scholarship
Justin Kaup, Coldwater — OHSAA Scholarship
Jerome Kloepfer, Vanlue — OHSAA Scholarship
Parker Moore, Antwerp — OHSAA Scholarship
Caden Nesterk, Edon — OHSAA Scholarship
Tyler Ray, Bellevue — OHSAA Scholarship
Samantha Scoles, Bluffton — OHSAA Scholarship
Bryn Tegenkamp, Continental — OHSAA Scholarship
Maggie Verhoff, Ottawa-Glandorf — OHSAA Scholarship
Jayla Watson, Toledo Central Catholic — OHSAA Scholarship
Jayden Welker, Van Wert — OHSAA Scholarship
Hayden Welly, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon — OHSAA Scholarship
Gabriella Wetherill, Kenton — OHSAA Scholarship
Carrie Zeedyk, Sherwood Fairview — OHSAA Scholarship
East District
Cabot Arbaugh, Cadiz Harrison Central — OHSAA Scholarship
Marshal Bier, Hannibal River — OHSAA Scholarship
Carson Copeland, McConnelsville Morgan — Ethnic Minority-Male OHSAA
Riley Crupper, Cambridge — OHSAA Scholarship
Benjamin Hamm, Dover — OHSAA Scholarship
Hailey Helter, Coshocton — OHSAA Scholarship
Hansel Holmes, Dresden Tri-Valley — East District Overall Winner
Myrakle Johnson, Coshocton — Ethnic Minority-Female OHSAA
Nathan Lopez, Cambridge — Ethnic Minority-Male OHSAA
Megan Malin, St. Clairsville — OHSAA Scholarship
Hannah Raper, Hannibal River — OHSAA Scholarship
Ty Shawger, Zanesville West Muskingum — OHSAA Scholarship
Max Silverthorn, Toronto — OHSAA Scholarship
Navaeh Smith, Cambridge — Ethnic Minority-Female OHSAA
Abigail Starkey, Wintersville Indian Creek — OHSAA Scholarship
Reese Triplett, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic — OHSAA Scholarship
Carter Vandall, New Philadelphia — OHSAA Scholarship
Northeast District
Griffin Barton, Youngstown Ursuline — OHSAA Scholarship
Chloe Bautista, Gates Mills Hawken — OHSAA Scholarship
Jenna Boyd, Massillon Tuslaw — OHSAA Scholarship
Nicholas Brandt, Mentor Lake Catholic — OHSAA Scholarship
Colin Casey, Wickliffe — OHSAA Scholarship
Allison Chinchar, North Ridgeville — OHSAA Scholarship
Gaetano Difini, Chagrin Falls Kenston — OHSAA Scholarship
Caleb Domitrovich, McDonald — OHSAA Scholarship – Al Lopez
Sierra Dorobek, Amherst Steele — OHSAA Scholarship
Ella Gregorino, Leetonia — OHSAA Scholarship
Gage Gretter, Gates Mills Hawken — OHSAA Scholarship
Tamia Hall, Parma Heights Valley Forge — OHSAA Scholarship
Bradely Hamilton, Kinsman Badger — OHSAA Scholarship
Jacob Harms, Canton GlenOak — OHSAA Scholarship
Taylor Hennessey, Madison — OHSAA Scholarship
Vladimir Herdman, Lodi Cloverleaf — OHSAA Scholarship
Sophia Hook, Brookfield — OHSAA Scholarship
Dallas Hostetler, Kidron Central Christian — OHSAA Scholarship
Jake Hoverstock, Jeromesville Hillsdale — OHSAA Scholarship
Robbie Huber, Westlake — OHSAA Scholarship
Samuel Janning, North Ridgeville — OHSAA Scholarship
Dominic Johnson, Gates Mills Hawken — OHSAA Scholarship
Anna Jones, North Canton Hoover — OHSAA Scholarship
Kaci Kanicki, Ashtabula Edgewood — OHSAA Scholarship – Ed Batanian
Madeline Kavenagh, Richfield Revere — OHSAA Scholarship
Chance Laczko, Struthers — OHSAA Scholarship
Elijah Ladue, Lakewood — OHSAA Scholarship
Brandon Lucek, Strongsville — OHSAA Scholarship
Megan Mcginnis, Chesterland West Geauga — OHSAA Scholarship
Nicholas Michael, Akron Firestone — OHSAA Scholarship
Nash Minor, Alliance Marlington — OHSAA Scholarship
Jacey Mullen, New Middletown Springfield — OHSAA Scholarship
Donovan Pawloski, Brookfield — OHSAA Scholarship
Kylee Purdy, West Salem Northwestern — OHSAA Scholarship
Hayden Ringle, Creston Norwayne — OHSAA Scholarship – Larry Acker
Lauren Rogers, Canton McKinley — OHSAA Scholarship
Divya Shanmugam, Massillon Jackson — OHSAA Scholarship
Sarosh Sheth, Warren John F. Kennedy — OHSAA Scholarship
Ethan Stuz, Dalton — OHSAA Scholarship
Aurora Tedrick, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian — OHSAA Scholarship
Nicholas Vesey, Warren Champion — OHSAA Scholarship
Jacob Wakefield, West Salem Northwestern — OHSAA Scholarship
Ella Wong, Gates Mills Hawken — OHSAA Scholarship
Vincent Woods, New Middletown Springfield — OHSAA Scholarship
Kailey Zagst, Massillon Jackson — OHSAA Scholarship