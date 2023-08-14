A large crowd gathered for performances by Last Shot and Dirty Deeds at Mt. Orab Music in the Park on Aug. 5. Photo by Wade Linville

Summer is quickly winding down, and so is your chance to enjoy the award-winning Mt. Orab Music in the Park summer concert series.

Last Shot and Dirty Deeds (AC/DC tribute band) rocked the crowd at Mt. Orab Music in the Park on Aug. 5, leaving only one more concert before this year’s summer concert series comes to a close.

Mt. Orab Music in the Park coordinator, Woody Whittington, is excited about the final concert of the summer on Aug. 26, as Tom the Torpedoes (Tom Petty Tribute) and Fleetwood Gold (Fleetwood Mac Tribute) will take the stage for double tribute night.

Mt. Orab Music in the Park is fun for all ages and free. Bring a lawn chair and plan for an enjoyable night of family-friendly entertainment.

Sponsors of Mt. Orab Music in the Park include: The Brown County Press, The News Democrat and The Ripley Bee; H&R Block; People’s Bank; First State Bank; Medicare Solution Made Easy; Brian Builds; That Guy; The Venue on Lake Grant; Steam Clean Cincy; Ohio Valley Adult Day Services LLC; Mt. Orab Bar & Grill; Dunkin Donuts; Baskin Robbins; Collins Collision Center and 24 Hour Towing; Merchants National Bank; Mt. Orab Ford Automall; Howard Hanna Real Estate Services; LaRosa’s Pizzeria; Bobcat Enterprises; and Huff Realty.