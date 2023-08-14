Kelly Renee (Reid) Hillerich, age 48, of Cincinnati, Ohio died Sunday, August 6, 2023. She was a 1992 graduate of Turpin High School and then Xavier University. Kelly was a project manager, a devoted daughter and her sons were her life. She was born September 19, 1974 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of Rodney and Barbara (Liming) Reid of Cincinnati, Ohio. She was preceded in death by one brother – Travis Reid; maternal grandfather – Ernest “Rip” Liming and paternal grandparents – Les Reid and Marguerite Milligan.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Hillerich is survived by two sons – Benjamin and Mason Hillerich; her maternal grandmother – Gladys Liming of Georgetown, Ohio; two nephews – Justin and Zachary Reid; one niece – Ashley Tyoe and husband Owen; aunts and uncles – Randy Reid and wife Jill, Rhoda Knauff and husband Bob, Richard Liming and wife Diane, Dan Liming and wife Kathy, Thomas Liming, Tim Liming, Blair Liming and Jody Helbling and husband George and many cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Brown County Small Animal Shelter, 100 Veterans Boulevard, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

