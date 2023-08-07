Charles Lee Swanger, 52, of Ripley, OH, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023 at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, KY. He was born June 10, 1971 in Georgetown, OH to Caryhl (Brierly) Swanger and the late George Swanger. He was the manager of the Eagle Creek Marina.

Charlie is survived by his sons, Jordan Swanger (Cynthia Bennett) of Ripley, Kirkland Swanger (Tiffany) of Ripley; mother, Caryhl Swanger of Ripley; siblings, Janet Crawford of Ripley and Nick Swanger (Sissy) of Ripley; 3 grandchildren, Rian, Reece and Rexton.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. David Benjamin will be officiating. A gathering of family and friends will start at 4:00 PM until the time of the service at 5:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Please sign Charlie’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.