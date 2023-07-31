Southern State’s Ryan Hall, Learning Services and Accessibility Coordinator, is gearing up for Fall Semester, which begins August 21.

Over the summer, Hall has been developing, directing, and coordinating tutoring schedules for the writing center and math support lab at Southern State’s Central Campus in Hillsboro and Brown County Campus in Mt. Orab.

Dr. Erika Goodwin, Southern State’s Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs, is excited to have Hall serve the college in this capacity. “Ryan joins us full-time with a wealth of knowledge. His experience in student support services at other institutions across Ohio provides the needed skill set to help our students here at Southern State seamlessly transition from academics into workforce conditions after graduation,” says Goodwin.

Currently, Hall is a consultant with Cengage Learning as a Subject Matter Expert for Management and Human Resource Management Disciplines.

Learning Services, at Southern State, is committed to providing free, quality coaching assistance and resources necessary to ensure the academic success of all students by offering one-on-one mentoring, academic tutoring, drop-in labs, and online services on all campuses. Academic success and a quality educational experience will improve the chances of our students completing their degrees, and that will improve personal satisfaction, happiness, and success in life.

“Southern State has and will continue to work hard to make education accessible to all students. This added resource, which is free to all students, will definitely serve as a benefit to many,” says Hall.

Fall Semester begins August 21 and registration is underway. Connect with us today by visiting www.sscc.edu.