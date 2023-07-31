Noah Askew, 25, has been indicted on charges of kidnapping (first degree felony) and gross sexual imposition (third degree felony) involving a minor.

Askew was indicted on one count of kidnapping and one count of gross sexual imposition on July 13 by a Brown County grand jury. According to court documents, Askew allegedly removed the minor victim “from the place where she was found or restrained her of liberty for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity” against her will.

Court documents also stated that the age of the victim of the offense was less than 13 years of age and the defendant committed the offense of kidnapping with sexual motivation.

Askew also allegedly had sexual contact with the victim.

The alleged offenses occurred from a time period that began on or about Jan. 27 to Jan. 28 of this year.

Askew is currently incarcerated at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (Mansfield Correctional Institution) for an attempted felonious assault in Butler County.