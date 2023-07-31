A. Faye Ellis, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, was born on December 24, 1940, in West Liberty, KY, the daughter of the late William and Kathryn (Caskey) Hopkins. She peacefully passed away at her home, surrounded by love, on July 27, 2023.

Faye spent her early years in Georgetown, OH, where she grew up and cherished many fond memories. Throughout her life, she had a profound love for her family and enjoyed traveling to attend her children’s and grandchildren’s activities. Her devotion to her loved ones was evident through 64 beautiful years of marriage to her cherished husband, Cliff Ellis.

A woman with a heart of gold, Faye had a warm and inviting spirit, making friends wherever she went. She found great solace and joy in attending church services and spending quality time with her family. Faye’s presence was a beacon of love, and she touched the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Faye leaves behind a legacy of love and family. She is survived by her devoted husband, Cliff Ellis, and her loving children: Scott (Anita) Ellis, Tracey (Craig) Barnett, Todd (Lisa) Ellis, Suzy (Adam) Simpson, Rusty (April) Ellis, and Ron (Tiffany) Ellis. Her memory will be cherished by 21 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

The impact Faye had on the lives of her family and friends is immeasurable, and her absence will be deeply felt. She will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew her.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Pricetown Church of Christ, 2070 OH-131, Hillsboro, OH 45133. Daryl Mount will officiate. Burial will follow in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 30, 2023 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM at the church. The Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Pricetown Church of Christ, 2070 OH-131, Hillsboro, OH 45133, as a tribute to Faye’s giving nature.

Mom, your love, kindness, and warmth will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, knowing that you have left a lasting legacy of love that will continue to resonate through the generations.

