Randy Lynn King, 68, of Winchester, OH, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. He was born September 8, 1954 in Sardinia, OH to Ellen (Fist) King and the late Lawrence King.

In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Mike King.

Randy is survived by his mother, Ellen King of Sardinia; fiancée, Connie Murphy of Winchester; son, Chad King and wife Erica of Hillsboro; daughters, Alicia King of Winchester, Christin Fisher and husband Anthony of Winchester; brother, Daryl King of New Vienna, OH; 5 grandchildren, Cooper, Landan, Cylee, Taylor and Caysen.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at 13842 Busch Rd, Sardinia, OH 45171.

Arrangements are being handled by the Meeker Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to 5529 Sorg Rd, Winchester, OH 45697.

