Home News Georgetown’s ‘Kegs 4 a Cause’ draws a crowd News Georgetown’s ‘Kegs 4 a Cause’ draws a crowd By Wade Linville - July 24, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint By Wade Linville A large crowd gathered on the Courthouse Square in Georgetown on Saturday, July 15 for the annual “Kegs 4 a Cause” event. Proceeds from this year’s event are for improvements to the playground at the community park. View Comments Georgetown overcast clouds enter location 40.4 ° F 41.5 ° 39.3 ° 62 % 2.9mph 100 % Thu 40 ° Fri 40 ° Sat 49 ° Sun 53 ° Mon 57 ° Popular Articles Faith & Family Easter 2024 March 27, 2024 2022 Brown County Football Preview August 25, 2022 Loans available to businesses, non-profits March 20, 2020 Latest Brown County closings March 19, 2020 Brown County Courthouse changes March 18, 2020