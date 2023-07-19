Tawnya J. (nee Anderson) Matteson, of Williamsburg, Ohio passed away in Batavia, Ohio on Monday, July 17, 2023 at the age of 44. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 06, 1978 to the late Evan and Anna (nee Jones) Anderson.

Tawnya is survived by her beloved husband of 15 years Tommy Matteson, her loving children Cody Cook, Courtney Matteson, Dorothy (Andrew) Pritchard, Mindy Matteson, and David Matteson. her adored grandchildren Oliver, Jia, Yena, and Zayeden. Along with her caring siblings Dale (Kelly) Anderson, and Jay Anderson.

In addition to her parents Tawnya was preceded in death by her siblings Debbie and Allen Anderson.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the New Harmony Methodist Church located at 1445 New Harmony Shiloh Road, Williamsburg, OH 45176, on August 5, 2023 at 12:00 pm, family and friends are welcomed to visit beginning at 11:00 am till the time of service. Burial will follow at New Harmony Cemetery. Pastor Tracy Taylor officiating.

Memorial donations may be directed to the New Harmony Methodist Church or to the family.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.