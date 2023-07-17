The red barn west of Georgetown on State Route 125 just east of State Route 505 now has a completed painting of President Ulysses S. Grant on the west end.

The dedication for the new U.S. Grant barn mural was previously set to take place July 7, but was rescheduled for 4 p.m. on July 17 at the barn. The public is invited. Officers of OHC are expected to attend . Parking will be available in the field and bring a chair. This depends on the weather. In the event of inclement weather or a delay in completion, call Stan Purdy at 937-213-4119.

The Ohio History Connection is sponsoring creation of the large, hand-painted mural of President Ulysses S. Grant on a historic barn just west of Georgetown.

Born in nearby Pt. Pleasant in Clermont County, Grant spent his formative years in Georgetown where his father ran a tannery. It was from Georgetown that Grant left to enroll in the United States Military Academy. Later he would lead the Union Army to victory in the Civil War.

Today, historic Georgetown welcomes visitors to Grant’s Boyhood Home and the small school house where he studied, sites operated by Ohio History Connection and the US Grant Homestead Association.

The mural is being painted by Scott Hagan who rendered the Ohio Bicentennial logo on barns in every Ohio county around for Ohio Bicentennial in 2003. The design – prepared by graphic artist David Browning – shows Grant as he appeared in a photograph taken while was the 18th president.

A similar image appears on the $50 bill. The mural was paid for by private donated funds.

The mural of the President joins a collection of Ohio historical barns around the state all showcasing historically important Ohioans, Ohio accomplishments, and Ohio symbols. Among them are sharpshooter Anne Oakley (Darke County), Shawnee Chief Tecumseh (Greene County), the Packard Automobile (Trumbull County) and the first Medal of Honor recipient Jacob Parrott (Hardin County).

The barn is owned by Kenneth Waterfield, who was very cooperative in Making this project happen. Members of the US Grant Homestead Association and Stephen George of OHC surveyed the area for the perfect barn and located it in Waterfield’s field.

The painting process is unique. At night the image is projected on the barn and an outline is drawn of the image. In daytime, the artist paints the mural. Visitors will not have access to the field until the painting is finished.