Alta Marie McCormick, age 90, of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Sunday, July 2, 2023 at her winter residence in Middleburg, Florida. Alta was born July 19, 1932 in Locust Ridge, Ohio the daughter of the late William Charles and Pauline Marie (Weiterschan) Ogden. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Donald LeRoy McCormick in 2019; one son – Donald K. McCormick in 2019, one granddaughter – Heather McCormick and one great grandchild

Mrs. McCormick is survived by one daughter – Sandra McCormick Mee of Middleburg, Florida; one daughter-in-law- Sue McCormick of Mt. Orab, Ohio; six grandchildren – Joe Miller of Batavia, Ohio, Ryan McCormick of Blue Creek, Ohio, Erin Crabtree of Jacksonville, Florida, Scot Young of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Stacy Thatcher of Williamsburg, Ohio and Sara Young of Maysville, Kentucky; twelve great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; three sisters – Beulah Morris of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Loretta Morris of Goshen, Ohio and Carole Florence and husband Ron of Cynthiana, Kentucky; four brothers – William Junior Ogden and wife Mary Ann of Lynchburg, Ohio, Larry Ogden of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Allen Ogden and wife Shirley of Williamsburg, Ohio and Terry Ogden and wife Elaine of Hamersville, Ohio and one brother-in-law- Charles McCormick of Pensacola, Florida.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the New Harmony Methodist Church, 1445 New Harmony Shiloh Road, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176. Tracy Taylor will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Inurnment will be in the New Harmony Cemetery. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Harmony Methodist Church, 1445 New Harmony Shiloh Road, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

