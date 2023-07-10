The Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council membership is recruiting new applicants interested in serving on the statewide Council that advocates on behalf of and funds initiatives to improve the lives of Ohioans with developmental disabilities.

The 30-member Council is appointed by the Governor of Ohio and currently meets six times per year. Members are reimbursed for lodging, meals and mileage to attend meetings. Applicants should have first-hand knowledge about developmental disabilities in Ohio as well as experience in serving on committees, boards, or organizations.

Applicants should fit into one or more categories listed in the federal Developmental Disabilities Act that include:

Individual with a developmental disability.

Parent or guardian of a child with a developmental disability.

An immediate relative or guardian of an adult with a mentally impairing developmental disability who cannot advocate for themselves.

An immediate relative or guardian of an institutionalized or previously institutionalized individual with a developmental disability or an individual with a developmental disability who resides or previously resided in an institution.

A representative of a local and non-governmental agency concerned with services for individuals with developmental disabilities.

A representative of a private non-profit group concerned with services for individuals with developmental disabilities.

There are immediate openings available for three individuals with a developmental disability and one parent or guardian of a child with a developmental disability.

Additionally, the Council is seeking to diversify its Council to better engage and serve the diverse community of people with developmental disabilities. This may include, but is not limited to, individuals of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds, first-generation citizens, those for whom English is a second language, those from geographic areas without access to certain vital resources, those who utilize assistive technology, and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

To apply to become an Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council member, complete the online application. One term on the Council is three years and appointees are eligible to be reappointed for a second term.

Questions about the application or serving on the Council can be sent to DDCInfo@dodd.ohio.gov. For more information about the Council, visit its website at https://ddc.ohio.gov.