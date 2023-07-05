Carolyn Mae Moler of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 29, 2023, she was 80 years old. Carolyn was born to the late William and Flora Conley on July 16, 1942 in Hillsboro, Ohio.

Carolyn is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years Jerry Moler, two sons Kevin (Phuc) Moler, and Steven (Jennifer) Moler, one daughter Rachel (Todd) Martin; 5 grandchildren Joe Moler, Bethany Moler, Chris Stewart, Jacob Martin, and Krystal Snider. She also leaves behind five great-grandchildren Jayse, Tucker, and Addison Stewart, Maylee Moler, and Jaxon Jones; one brother Carl Conley, and her twin sister Sharon Johnston.

In addition to her parents Carolyn was preceded in death by three sisters Louise Garerich, Marie Bigelow and Marie’s twin sister Mary Jane (died in infancy), as well as two brothers William Conley Jr., and Donald Conley.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 12:00 pm at the First Baptist Church located at 704 S High St, Mt Orab, OH 45154, family and friends will be welcomed beginning at 10:00 am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Mt. Orab, Cemetery. Pastor Jonathan Lawler officiating.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.