David Leo Nie, 66, of Lake Waynoka, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at his residence. He was born July 11, 1956 to the late Maurice William and Joyce Mary (Maibach) Nie. He retired from Ellis & Watts Global Industries, Inc. He was a member of the Lake Waynoka Community Chapel. He enjoyed model airplanes, camping, boating, Corvettes, flowers and meeting new camping friends when in Florida for the winter.

David is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Brenda Nie of Lake Waynoka; 2 daughters, Abby Beasley and husband David of Moscow, OH, Christine Khouri and husband Timothy of La Paz, Bolivia; 4 sons, Jonathan DeMarks and wife Falynn of West Plains, MO, Brian Rau and wife Michele of Maysville, KY, Brady Rau and wife Christy of St. James City, FL, Brandon Rau of Maysville, KY; 11 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter; 2 sisters, Shannon Biehl and husband Roger of Cincinnati, Suzanne Towns and husband Greg of Mainville, OH; uncle Louie and aunt Barbara Nie of Cincinnati and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Pastor Greg Holcomb will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Hickory Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lake Waynoka Community Chapel, C/O Tom Kizer, 108 Yuma Dr, Lake Waynoka, OH 45171.

