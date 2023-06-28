Teresa Kaye McWilliams, 61, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Monday, June 26, 2023 at her home. She worked in retail/customer service and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Arnheim, Ohio. Mrs. McWilliams was born October 6, 1961 in Maysville, Kentucky the daughter of the late Earl H. and Martha K. (Wallingford) Rice. She was also preceded in death by her husband Raymond Allen McWilliams; five brothers – Howard M., Thomas R., Larry E., John H. and Bobby K. Rice; one sister-in-law – Bonnie J. Rice and a nephew – Larry E. Rice.

Mrs. McWilliams is survived by her daughter – Anna McWilliams and fiancé Nick Bohorfoush of Georgetown, Ohio; one sister – DeAnna Rice Darnell (Travis) of Maysville, Kentucky; one brother – Gerald R. Rice, Sr. (Sherry) of Maysville, Kentucky; three sisters-in-law – Penny Rice of Maysville, Kentucky, Jean Caudell (Dan) of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Kathy Peters (Conley) of Lancaster, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 P.M. Friday, June 30, 2023 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Arnheim, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:45 A.M. at the St. Mary Parish Hall, next to the church in Arnheim. Cremation will follow the services and inurnment will be next to her husband in St. Mary Cemetery, at the convenience of the family. Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com