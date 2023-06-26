Dylan S. Moore, 32, of Winchester, has been sentenced in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on charges of human trafficking – commercial sex acts (first degree felony), illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity oriented material (second degree felonies), and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (third degree felonies) in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas.

It was on Jan. 26 when a Brown County grand jury handed up a 30-count indictment on Moore, which included charges of human trafficking, illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity oriented material, and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, the crimes taking place during a time period from June 2022 through December 2022.

Moore entered a plea of guilty on the charge of trafficking in persons – commercial sex acts, two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity oriented material, and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on May 23, and was sentenced by Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler later that same day.

Gusweiler sentenced Moore to three years in the Ohio Department of Corrections on one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity oriented material, 24 months in Ohio Department of Corrections on the other count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity oriented material to be served consecutive with the previous count, 24 months in Ohio Department of Corrections on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor to be served consecutively with the previously mentioned counts, 24 months in Ohio Department of Corrections on the other count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor to be served consecutively with the previous counts, and a mandatory indefinite prison term of a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 15 years in the Ohio Department of Corrections to be served consecutively with the previously mentioned counts on the charge of trafficking in persons – commercial sex acts.

Moore is classified as a Tier II Sex Offender. The other charges against Moore were ordered dismissed. Post released is mandatory in this case for five years.

Moore was admitted to the Ohio Department of Corrections on June 6.