Juanita Jo “Jody” Riggan, age 84, of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, May 28, 2023 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio. Jody was born December 9, 1938 in Flemingsburg, Kentucky the daughter of the late Randell and Hilda (Yazell) Manning. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – William Riggan in 2006 and one brother – Alden Manning.

Mrs. Riggan is survived by four children – Christopher Riggan and wife Vicki of Florida, Michael Riggan of Georgetown, Ohio, Randy Riggan of Russellville, Ohio and Julia Riggan of Cincinnati, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Leslie Riggan of Australia, Lindsey Riggan of Florida, Rachel Riggan of Russellville, Ohio, Greg Blank of Georgetown, Ohio, Daniel Blank of Cincinnati, Ohio and Lila Riggan of Bethel, Ohio; seven great grandchildren and one brother – Warner Manning of Kentucky.

following cremation, a Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Living Church of Five Mile, 16908 US Hwy 68, Mt. Orab, Ohio. Pastor Don White will officiate. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

