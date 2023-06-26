An FBI investigation in Ripley led to the rescue of a neglected dog on June 8.

It was at 8 a.m. on June 8 when the call came into the Brown County Humane Society from the FBI asking for assistance. There was an active investigation in Ripley, and there was a dog at the home where the investigation was being conducted that the FBI agents felt needed the help of the humane society. They reported the dog was unable to rise and seemed to be in a lot of pain, according to the Brown County Humane Society.

Humane Agent Kiarah Swartz quickly arrived at the scene and was escorted into the home where she found an older dog with large open wounds at the base of the ears and toenails so curled and overgrown they were growing through the pads of the dog’s paws. The dog was struggling to walk, very weak and obviously in great pain.

Swartz questioned the owner and it was discovered that the dog had been in this condition for eight years. The dog, named Furby, was immediately transported to the humane society’s vet partner Rolling Hills Veterinary Service.

After the vet examined Furby and due to his condition, age and his weak heart, euthanasia was not out of the question. His heart is very weak, likely due to the years of infection running through his body.

Fortunately, Furby’s blood tests showed hope for recovery, and they decided to move forward with treatment.

“His levels were great for an old dog with a weak heart,” it said in a recent update from the humane society. “The veterinarians got to work on him and he came out of the procedures feeling and looking so much better. Furby was put on medications to fight the infection and ease the pain he was in. Several hours later he surprised everyone by taking a stroll around the vet’s office.”

Swartz, for her efforts in the rescue of Furby, received the following email from one of the FBI Agents that was on the scene:

“Humane Agent Swartz, you have the gift because that dog didn’t move the entire time we were there. Not seemingly out of fear, his lack of movement seemed to be hopeless and too ill to react. When he saw you he stood up like he somehow knew you were there to take him away for true help and healing. Thank God you guys ensured his medical care. I visited Furby at the vet’s office after his procedures were done. The staff told me your organization handled all the costs. Wow, what a gift and a miracle for that dog to be given care and comfort for possibly the first time.

All of us on scene were so grateful. It’s so rare in our work seeing someone just show up and help. Especially to do that immediately. You handled the ‘mom/caretaker’ well and stood your ground. She let her dog suffer for years. Again, so blown away with the immediate response of your organization. It truly has inspired me and makes me want to fight harder to save these kids.”

According to the Brown County Humane Society, Furby is being fostered by one of the FBI Agents.

Brown County Humane Society Director Renee Bates said Furby, estimated to be around 13 years old, is doing very well in foster care with his FBI agent.

“He is doing great,” said Bates. “His FBI agent foster said he’s doing wonderful. He loves to be outside (because he never got to do that before). He rolls in the grass, and he just loves it.”

Animal cruelty charges are pending against the former pet owner/caretaker.