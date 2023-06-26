The trustees of the Brown County Scholarship Foundation are pleased to announce the recipients of this year’s scholarship awards. The Foundation annually awards over $11,000.00 in scholarship funds to graduating seniors representing the five local Brown County high schools who have submitted applications. The applications are judged on the following criteria: must have a 3.0 grade point average or higher; must have been accepted to a 4-year college, university, or a post-secondary accredited educational institution; extra-curricular activities; and community service activities. Family size and financial need are also a consideration.

The Foundation was established in 1999 to administer funds provided by local educators Kathleen Stephan and E.V. and Carl Stephan for scholarships awarded to deserving graduates from Georgetown High School. Over the years other scholarship funds have been added to increase the number of scholarships awarded. This year’s awardees include:

Eastern High School

Brown County Foundation General Fund Scholarship – Kyle Berry

Sue Mulford Memorial Scholarship – McKinzie Dotson

Fayetteville-Perry High School

Brown County Foundation General Fund Scholarship – Sarah Wolfer

Georgetown High School

Mike Becraft Scholarship – Clayton Caldwell, Olivia Henson, Natalee McCann, Aaron Riddle, and Mason Williams

Tony Becraft (Mr. B) Scholarship – Jaxon Galley, Olivia Henson, Natalee McCann, Aaron Riddle, and Peyton Schadle

Brown County Foundation General Fund Scholarship – Glendy Macario

Carson Hall Memorial Scholarship – Glendy Macario

E.V. & Carl Stephan Memorial Scholarship – Clayton Caldwell

Kathleen Stephan Memorial Scholarship – Jaxon Galley

Ripley Union Lewis Huntington High School

Brown County Foundation General Fund Scholarship – Drew Applegate

Western Brown High School

Brown County Foundation General Fund – Beckett Blakely

Congratulations to all scholarship winners, and best wishes to all Brown County graduating seniors!