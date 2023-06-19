Betty D. Montgomery, chair of the Board for The Jo Ann Davidson Ohio Leadership Institute, recently announced that Courtney Worley, of Brown County, graduated from the prestigious Institute at a recent ceremony that took place in Washington, D.C.

“These outstanding women leaders are dedicated to applying their experience and skills to community and public service,” Montgomery said. “It is inspiring to watch their growth and commitment to a better future for our state and our communities.”

The Institute’s eight-month leadership training provides professional training for women aspiring to become leaders in public and community service. Extensive studies are offered in local, state and federal governments, as well as public policy, public speaking, politics and the organization of political parties.

Since its first class in 2001, nearly 500 Ohio women from 72 counties have completed the leadership course.