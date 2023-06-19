The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter is hosting a variety of programs throughout the month of June to answer questions about Alzheimer’s disease and offer guidance for caregivers and care partners. The programs, which are free to the community, are:

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, at Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. 3rd St. in Hamilton

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, at Madonna Manor, 2344 Amsterdam Rd. in Villa Hills, KY

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body, 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, at Deer Park Library, 4020 E. Galbraith Rd. in Cincinnati

10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, at Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. 3rd St. in Hamilton

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 2-2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at St. Elizabeth Training Center, 3861 Olympic Blvd. in Erlanger, KY

Effective Communication Strategies, 1-2 p.m. on Friday, June 16, at Noble County Health Department, 44069 Marietta Rd. in Caldwell

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body, 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. 3rd St. in Hamilton

Effective Communication Strategies, 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, at Morgan County Office on Aging & Senior Center, 10 W. Main St. in McConnelsville

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body, 12-1 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at MidPointe Library, 1 Tennessee Ave. in Monroe

Effective Communication Strategies, 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, at Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. 3rd St. in Hamilton

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, at Deer Park Library, 4020 E. Galbraith Rd. in Cincinnati

Pre-registration is required for all events. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

“Our June programs will answer a variety of questions about Alzheimer’s, teach prevention tips, and offer support and guidance for caregivers,” said Dayna Ritchey, program director of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati and Miami Valley Chapters. “We hope you and your family can join us at one of these programs to learn how the Alzheimer’s Association can support you.”

Join Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia to learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages and risk factors, and current research and treatments available for some symptoms.

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body teaches attendees about science-backed lifestyle choices that may help keep the brain and body healthy as someone ages. Join to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and learn about hands-on tools to create a plan for healthy aging.

The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s program will teach participants how to recognize common signs of the disease, how to approach someone about memory concerns, the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis, and possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process.

Join the Effective Communication Strategies program to explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help families connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

There are 493,000 people caring for 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.” The number of Ohioans living with Alzheimer’s is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2025.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter at 513.721.4284 to schedule a care consultation and be connected to local resources.