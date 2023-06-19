A Brown County grand jury handed up indictments on 16 individuals on June 5.

Among those indicted was Jordan Jay Jeffery, 32, of Mansfield. Jeffery was indicted on one count of trafficking in persons – commercial sex acts, a first degree felony.

A Brown County grand jury previously handed up a 38-count indictment on Jeffery on May 18. Jeffery was indicted on charges of one count of trafficking in persons – involuntary servitude (first degree felony), two counts of kidnapping with specifications for human trafficking and sexual motivation (first degree felonies), five counts of endangering children (second degree felonies), 25 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance (second degree felonies), and five counts of importuning (fifth degree felonies).

It was on or about Feb. 6, 2023 to March 26, 2023 when Jeffery allegedly traveled to Brown County to meet a Brown County girl who is currently 13 years of age.

Thanks to the efforts of Brown County 911 dispatcher Kelly Piatt, Jeffery was tracked down by local law enforcement before he was able to leave the area with the Brown County girl.

Jeffery had allegedly been grooming the minor girl of Brown County then traveled to Brown County to meet the child with plans of leaving the area with the girl. He was arrested on the morning of March 26.

Other June 5 Brown County indictments included:

Nathan Edgar Fender, 46, of Sardinia, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Jarrod William Messer, Jr., 33, of Goshen, was indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class (fourth degree felony) and receiving stolen property (fifth degree felony).

Dustin Wayne Pandy, 42, of Sardinia, was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle (fourth degree felony), one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (fifth degree felony), one count of breaking and entering (fifth degree felony), one count of grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance (third degree felony), one count of theft (fifth degree felony), one count of receiving stolen property that’s a fourth degree felony and two counts of receiving stolen property that are fifth degree felonies.

Ariel Jent, 22, of Hillsboro, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony) and two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (fifth degree felonies).

Jeramie Robert Jones, 29, of Georgetown, was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular assault (third degree felonies), three counts of OVI (first degree misdemeanors).

Miranda Lynn Wagner, 21, of Hurricane, WV, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (amphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Justin K. Evans, 26, of Maysville, KY, was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine (fifth degree felony).

Steven Godby, 31, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of trafficking in hashish with specifications for forfeiture of guns and money in a drug case (third degree felony), possession of hashish (third degree felony), aggravated trafficking in drugs (fourth degree felony), aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felony), trafficking in marijuana (fourth degree felony), and corrupting another with drugs (fourth degree felony).

Jessica Michelle Bland, 36, of Cincinnati, was indicted on one count of breaking and entering (fifth degree felony), one count of theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance (third degree felony), one count of theft (fifth degree felony), one count of receiving stolen property that’s a fourth degree felony and one count of receiving stolen property that’s a fifth degree felony.

Jonathan W.L. Baker, 35, of Amelia, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third degree felony).

Aaron E. Drewes, 36, of Pleasant Plain, was indicted on one count of aggravated burglary (first degree felony) and one count of burglary (second degree felony).

Jacob Carlier, 24, homeless, was indicted on one count of aggravated arson (second degree felony).

Derrick Charles Darnell, 26, of Ripley, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third degree felony).

Donavon Austin Brown, of Bethel, was indicted on once count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third degree felony).

Jason Edward Vance, 44, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order of signal of a police officer (third degree felony).