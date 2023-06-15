When it comes time to honor local veterans, Ripley is quick to answer the call. Memorial Day observances at Maplewood Cemetery draw quite the crowd each year, and local schools spend a great deal of time preparing Veterans’ Day programs to recognize those in their community who have served in the United States Military. The Village of Ripley has found a way to honor local veterans each day, providing a way for those who travel through Ripley along the busy US Hwy 52 to see the faces of the Ripley veterans who have served in the U.S. Military over the years. The Village of Ripley has finished its first round of hanging banners honoring local veterans along US Hwy 52 (Second Street), and is planning to hang more banners this summer.

The hanging of veterans banners has been done in other local villages and has gained a great deal of popularity.

Ripley Village Administrator Wayne Gates expressed his appreciation to the village employees who worked hard to get the first banners placed in the village. The goal was to get the first round of banners placed before the Memorial Day observance at Maplewood Cemetery.

Anyone wishing to honor a veteran can purchase a banner for $100 at the Village of Ripley Office located at 123 Waterworks Road during business hours (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Additional information is available by calling (937) 392-2594 or by emailing to administrator@villageofripley.com.