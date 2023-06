Update: Bond has been set for Chad Doerman, age 32, the father of the three deceased juveniles, who has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Murder.

Doerman appeared for his arraignment on June 16 in Clermont County Municipal Court. Judge Jason Nagel presided over the hearing, according to court documnets.

Doerman’s bond was set at $20 million dollars.

Doerman is charged with three counts of Aggravated Murder, a First Degree Felony.

He’s being held at the Clermont County jail.