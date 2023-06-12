Jewel Snider Moore, age 84, of Pensacola, Florida and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Monday, April 10, 2023. She made an impact on everyone she met. Because of her many years serving as a military wife, Jewel made friends quickly and often became lifelong relationships. Her infectious smile and dancing eyes drew everyone in. She was born April 6,1939 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Grover and Julia Snider. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, USN Captain David Keith Moore in 2018, one daughter – Robin Moore, three brothers and one sister-in-law – Charles Snider and wife Helen, Willard Snider and Ralph Snider, two sisters and brothers-in-law – Frances Warren and husband Herb and Norma Moore and husband Eldred and three additional brothers-in-law – Junior Gaskins, Lawrence Hollis and Bob McKinney.

Mrs. Moore is survived by two daughters – Diana Groux and husband Bob of Houston, Texas and Chris Waits and husband Greg of Texarkana, Texas ; five grandchildren – Alyssa Campbell and husband Jacob of Houston, Texas, David Groux of Houston, Texas, Michael Groux and wife Crystal of Dallas, Texas, Amanda Antonio and husband Andrew of Melbourne, Florida and Jessica Self and husband Justin of Texarkana, Texas; six great grandchildren – Emmalynn and Felicity Campbell, Avery and Aubree Groux and Jace and Jansen Self; three sisters – Eula Mae Gaskin of Bethel, Ohio, Gladys Hollis of Pensacola, Florida and Phyllis McKinney of Georgetown, Ohio and many nieces and nephews that she was greatly loved by.

The family would like to thank Summer Vista Assisted Living for the care and compassion they showed our loved one in her final days.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. A reception will be held following the services at the Georgetown United Methodist Church, 217 South Main Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.