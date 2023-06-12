James R. Dugan, beloved husband of Virginia R. Dugan (nee Haitz), devoted father of David A. Dugan and fiancée Suzanne Patrick and Darin S. Dugan, died peacefully on June 6, 2023 at age 85. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by two sisters – Mary Gilbert and Beulah Gatherwright. He was preceded in death by his parents – Toney Dugan, Sr., and Flora Dugan and four siblings – Jannive Lawrence, Billy Dugan, Toney Dugan, Jr. and Wilma Mason.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Pastor Kevin Bell will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of Hope 909 Kenton Station Dr. Maysville, KY. 41056 or at – www.hospiceofhope.com

