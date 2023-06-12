Earl Herbert Seip, age 83, of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, June 10, 2023 at the Villa Nursing and Rehabilation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. He was a farmer and after retirement, Earl could always be found at the Country Inn Restaurant or Seip’s Auto Parts visiting with customers. He never met a stranger, always had a smile on his face and loved to make others smile and laugh. Earl was born March 18, 1940 in Brown County, Ohio the son of the late William and Edith (Tumbleson) Seip. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters – Thelma Lindsey and Emma Jane Seip and six brothers – Russell, Marshall, Chuck, Harold, Paul and John Seip.

Mr. Seip is survived by his wife of 53 years, Constance “Connie” (Butts) Seip whom he married March 14, 1970; one daughter – Jennifer Rockey and husband Darrell of Georgetown, Ohio; one son – Chris Seip and Angela Duncan of Cincinnati, Ohio; one grandson – Clayton Green of Georgetown, Ohio; one brother – Donald Seip and wife Ann of Georgetown, Ohio; nephew – Dick Butts and wife Naomi of Fairborn, Ohio as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Jason Galley will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056.

