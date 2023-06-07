Pastor Mary Elizabeth Cyrus, 58, of Russellvill, Ohio, formerly of Meadow Bridge, West Virginia, went home to be with God Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Born April 20, 1965 in Hinton, West Virginia, she was the daugher of the late Eldon Lee Cyrus and Rebecca Whaley Cyrus of Meadow Bridge.

Mary was the current pastor of the Russellville United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Meadow Bridge High School, Alderson-Broaddus University, and Concord University. Mary dedicated her life to ministry for 30 years. She was a member of the Lion International for 29 years.

Mary loved teaching children about God and serving her community.

In addition to her mother, Mary is survived by a special aunt, Violet Brewer, several cousins and many, many wonderful friends.

Those who wish to make memorial contributions in her memory may do so to the Russellville United Methodist Church.