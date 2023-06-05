On the night of May 20, the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Alumni Association held its annual dinner. It had been 90 years since the first RULH Alumni Dinner. Over 220 tickets were sold, and all total with other community groups, over 50 thousand was given out in scholarships to graduating seniors.

Matthew Carpenter, the President of the Alumni Association, recapped the evening. “I delivered an opening address, acquainting those in attendance with the profound significance of the Alumni Association. He underscored the organization’s inception in 1933 and emphasized the celebration of its 90-year existence on this auspicious occasion. Mr. Carpenter extended a warm welcome to esteemed guests and introduced the members of the Alumni Planning Committee, comprising of himself, Amber Dudley (Vice President), Julie Carpenter (Secretary), Lynda Haley (Treasurer), Greg Haitz (Publicity), Betty Campbell, Judith Gray, Roberta Platt, and Phil Germann.”

Dinner was catered by the Dinner Bell of Mayslick, KY. Following the dinner, “the Class of 1973, representing the esteemed fifty-year alumni, received due recognition. A special address was delivered by Phil Germann, serving as the class representative. During his poignant remarks, Mr. Germann invoked nostalgic sentiments among the attendees, reflecting upon the transformative changes Ripley has undergone over the years, recounting the experiences of coming of age during the late 60s and early 70s. He underscored the vital importance of sustaining the Alumni Association. Mr. Germann took time to individually introduce and acknowledge the presence of the distinguished members from the Class of 1973 who graced the occasion.”

Julie Carpenter delivered the Roll Call of Classes, during which notable recognition was given to several esteemed individuals from our institution’s earliest graduates. Notably, Ms. Nancy Ellis, hailing from the Class of 1944, was acknowledged for her remarkable 79 years. Additionally, Doris Cooper, a member of the Class of 1945, was celebrated for her impressive 78th year.

“This year, the Alumni Association successfully awarded four scholarships of $500.00 each, which were presented by Julie Carpenter to the deserving recipients: Drew Applegate, Allye Rosselot, Riley Finn, and Bailey Davis.”

Matthew Carpenter proceeded to present “the Thomas DeFosse Self-Reliant Scholarships, which serves as a tribute to the late Thomas Defosse, an esteemed RULH graduate who tragically lost his life while dutifully serving his country in the Vietnam War. The funding for this year’s scholarships derived from Ripley’s three local banks, in addition to a generous contribution made by the alumni association. The recipients of these scholarships were Breanna Blum, Raegan Spiller, and Kyndall Price. Many other scholarships were given that night.

At the end of the evening, David Campbell, a member of the Class of 1973, took center stage to initiate an auction for a piece of historical significance. The auction item in question was a refurbished chair from the former high school gymnasium, skillfully restored by Ron Ralston. Mr. Campbell, known for his expertise as an auctioneer, adeptly drew forth a series of bids from the attendees, creating an atmosphere of excitement. The chair was ultimately sold for the sum of $200 to Mrs. Shirley Moran.