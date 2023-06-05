Martha Goldsberry Fithen was the keynote speaker for this year’s Ripley Memorial Day observance on May 29. Photo by Wade Linville

Former Ripley Mayor David Gray served as the master of ceremonies for this year’s Ripley Memorial Day Observance. Photo by Wade Linville

Placing a cross at the “Fallen Heroes” memorial at Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley on Memorial Day, May 29. Photo by Wade Linville

A 21-gun salute was given by the American Legion Post 367 during the Ripley Memorial Day observance on May 29. Photo by Wade Linville

Memorial Day was observed in villages throughout Brown County on Monday, May 29, once again honoring and mourning the fallen United States Military personnel.

In northern Brown County, Mt. Orab held its annual Memorial Day parade followed by a ceremony at the Mt. Orab Cemetery.

In southern Brown County, Ripley held its annual “placing of the wreath” in Red Oak Creek to honor soldiers who lost their lives at sea, followed by the Memorial Day ceremony at Maplewood Cemetery.

Village of Ripley council member, Howard McClain, was among the guest speakers for the event, while the keynote speaker was Martha Goldsberry Fithen.

Fithen, a lifelong resident of Ripley, enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1983. Fithen and her family are all military veterans, her husband Danny served in the U.S. Army and their son, Daniel, in the U.S. Navy.

Martha Goldsberry Fithen was first shipped to Germany after completing basic training and advanced individual training where she was assigned to the Third Infantry Division in Wuerzburg. She worked in the Third Adjutant General Section, but then moved on to the Secretary of the General Staff Office for the remainder of her time there.

She spoke of the sacrifices of U.S. Military personnel and their families, and the benefits of those sacrifices.

“I know that these men and women, even if they didn’t make the ultimate sacrifice for their country, they did make sacrifices out of a sense of duty and a deep love of their country. Military service, whether in war time or peace time, means being away from friends and family, and everything that is familiar to you for long periods. You lose your ability to come and go as you please, and do and say what you want…whatever you please. But those sacrifices bring personal strength. You realize that you can do so much more than you were capable of doing. You learn to work with people of different backgrounds, from different parts of the country and different parts of the world; people with different beliefs than you. You’re a different person after you’ve gone through this, a better person in most cases,” said Martha Goldsberry Fithen.

“Memorial Day is important to me, both as a citizen of this country and as a veteran of the U.S. Army. May it always be as important to our future generations,” she said in closing.

Singing the National Anthem for the event was Jake Franklin, and leading in the Pledge of Allegiance was Carol Stivers of the GFWC/Ripley Women’s Club. Leading the way in prayer was Reverend James Settles. A 21-gun salute was given by the American Legion Post 367, followed by the playing of Taps.

“This isn’t simply a day off. This is a day to remember that others paid for every breath you ever get to take. This is freedom. This is a celebration in remembrance of those who gave everything they had when called upon to serve,” said McClain.