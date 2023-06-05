Eight indicted by Brown County grand jury

A Brown County grand jury handed up a 38-count indictment on Jordan Jay Jeffery, 32, of Mansfield, on May 18. Jeffery was indicted on charges of one count of trafficking in persons – involuntary servitude (first degree felony), two counts of kidnapping with specifications for human trafficking and sexual motivation (first degree felonies), five counts of endangering children (second degree felonies), 25 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance (second degree felonies), and five counts of importuning (fifth degree felonies).

It was on or about Feb. 6, 2023 to March 26, 2023 when Jeffery allegedly traveled to Brown County to meet a Brown County girl who is currently 13 years of age.

Thanks to the efforts of Brown County 911 dispatcher Kelly Piatt, Jeffery was tracked down by local law enforcement before he was able to leave the area with the Brown County girl.

Jeffery had allegedly been grooming the minor girl of Brown County then traveled to Brown County to meet the child with plans of leaving the area with the young girl. He was arrested on the morning of March 26 thanks to the help of Piatt at the communication center.

“He had been talking to this child over the internet and grooming her. He came down to see her, and she had left her home. Right away, her family called and my team and I were doing everything that we could to help the officers on scene. They had a name, because he had bought a train ticket. While my partners were working on calling every resource they could, I was busy looking him up, and I located a name in the LEADS (Law Enforcement Automated Data System) and it provided me with his social and I was able to tell the officers, ‘Hey, I think I found him,’ and it was him,” Piatt explained her role in tracking down Jeffery.

Piatt later received special recognition from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office for her role in helping to track down Jeffery.

Other May 18 indictments in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas included:

Anthony W. Burnet, 40, of Georgetown, was indicted on 25 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance (second degree felonies) and 25 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person. According to court documents, it was on or about March 22, 2019 to April 24, 2023 that Burnet “did create, direct, produce, or transfer material or performance that showed a minor in a state of nudity” resulting in the charges of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance. He also faces 25 counts of pandering obscene material that allegedly had minors as participants.

Ashley N. Souder, 35, of Felicity, and Charlie D. Adams, 44, of Georgetown, were both indicted on one count each of involuntary manslaughter (first degree felony), one count each of corrupting another with drugs (second degree felony), and two counts each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (fifth degree felonies). According to court documents, Souder and Adams allegedly “caused the death of Tina Marie Tucker” and such death was the proximate result of Souder and Adams committing or attempting to commit the felony offense of corrupting another with drugs.

Daniel Wuerdeman, 50, of Bethel, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Linda S. Bowman, 44, of Sardinia, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, third degree felony).

Matthew Wade Sanders, 46, of Lucasville, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Jessica M. Phillips, 39, of Middletown, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).