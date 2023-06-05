The Eastern Brown High School softball team was recently recognized for its success in Southern Hills Athletic Conference regular-season play in 2023. The Lady Warriors tied for first place in Division I with a 9-4 record. Pictured in the bottom row, left to right: Lacey Dunseith, Riley Kattwinkel, Hailey Snider, Marlee Helbling, Sophia Edmisten, Allie Bell, Addison Arey. Middle row, left to right: Dan Edmisten, Grace Prewitt, Olivia Shelton, Allie Grooms, Tabby Schumacher, Sarah Clark, Alyssa Duncan, Alyssa Perkins, Kameron Tomlin. Top row, left to right: Josh Shelton, head coach Chris Tomlin.