COLUMBUS – Joint sponsors, State Reps. Adam Bird (R-New Richmond) and Thomas Hall (R- Madison Twp.) on May 24 held a press conference on the Ohio Homeowners Relief Act.

This common-sense legislation will protect vulnerable Ohioans by modifying the procedures used by the Tax Commissioner to conduct property tax sales assessment ratio studies in order to produce fair property valuations.

“Clermont County property rates are scheduled to go up 43% based on a decision from the Tax Commissioners office,” Bird said. “The General Assembly needs to act quickly with this legislation in order to protect homeowners around the state.”

The proposed legislation will have the commissioner work alongside local elected officials and weigh the past three years of a county’s property values in order to determine property tax. This legislative change comes as a result of recent increases in property valuations throughout several Ohio counties.

“This legislation will provide peace of mind to those who have concerns about paying for basic necessities, such as groceries, as a result of property tax increases,” Hall said.

If passed, this legislation would be applicable to the 2023 tax season.

The measure currently awaits a bill number and committee assignment.