Sherry Darlene Hughes, age 70, of Cincinnati, Ohio and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the Laurels of Milford in Milford, Ohio. She was a preschool teacher for the former Brown County Head Start and the Wee Care Learning Center in Georgetown, Ohio. Sherry was born October 9, 1952 in Rushville, Indiana the daughter of the late Elbie and Beulah (Woods) Shepherd. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Walter Hughes in 2007 and one sister – Rita Criss.

Mrs. Hughes is survived by one son – James “JR” Hughes and wife Brandy of Cincinnati, Ohio; one granddaughter – Payton Hughes and two brothers – Daniel and Stanley Shepherd both of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. Scott Hennig will officiate. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

