Virginia “Ginger” Louise Sullenberger, 83, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023 at her home. She was born May 27, 1939 in Piqua, Ohio the daughter of the late Carl Leroy and Louise (McClay) McMaken.

Mrs. Sullenberger is survived by her loving husband of nearly sixty-six years – Richard “Dick” L. Sullenberger; one son – Randy Sullenberger (Donna) of Ripley, Ohio; two grandchildren – Jessica Parsons (Jason) of Gallatin, Tennessee and Dustin Sullenberger (Harriet) of Port William, Ohio; six great-grandsons – Gaige, Collin, Jasper, Koby, Isaac and Kane.

Following cremation, there will be no services. Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of Hope 909 Kenton Station Dr. Maysville, KY. 41056 -or- www.hospiceofhope.com

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com