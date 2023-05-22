The Mt. Orab Police Department is frequently brainstorming creative ways to connect on a personable level with the community. Last year, the department reintroduced their bike patrol program upon Officer Hammond’s interest. The patrol has been active over the previous years; however, it wasn’t as effective as the department wanted it to be. The department felt strong potential in the bike patrol program, so they decided to aim for the moon.

Officer Hammond gathered ample knowledge from the bike patrol training he was enrolled in. Taking another step further, he gathered feedback from the most crucial resource, the community itself. Before putting the patrol back into full motion, the department discussed what was working and what wasn’t, working together to remedy and enhance the program. The variety of perspectives shared coupled with the passion for revival of the bike patrol propelled the program to spectacular possibilities.

To ensure the effectiveness of the patrol, the program began with a 15-year-old police bicycle before investing in a new one.

“The plan was to prove the program was going to work and be a success and then work on funding for a new police bicycle.” Chief Jason Hahn of the Mt. Orab Police Department said.

Determined, Officer Hammond dedicated his time to participating in the bike patrol to test the newly applied changes and strategies. One of the many changes implemented was the installation of a bike rack on the back of a police vehicle. This grants Officer Hammond the ability to travel all over Mt. Orab and use his bike whenever he sees fit, which is typically residential areas. Patrolling such areas with the bike creates a face-to-face experience for Officer Hammond and the community; whereas, driving a vehicle can make things feel a tad more formal instead of casual. The spring and summertime inspires many to enjoy the outdoors after hiding from the winter chill. Adults and children alike frequently bike or stroll along the roads of their neighborhood. Officer Hammond has had many opportunities with his bike to speak with community members and build a meaningful relationship with them. There are many exciting outdoor community events that happen in town such as parades and Music in the Park, all perfect for the use of a patrol bike.

“If we have a high crime area in the community, the bike patrol is a good tool to use, the individuals who break the law are normally looking for a police vehicle, not a bike patrol officer.” Chief Hahn said.

With a year passing and the bike patrol being an impressive success, it was proven that the bike patrol would be a fantastic connective benefit to the community.

The owner of the Gingerbread House Daycare, Tim Watson, was enthusiastic about the renewal of the bike patrol before it was fully in motion, offering to aid in the cost of a new bike for the police department. Chief Hahn encouraged Watson to wait until the patrol was ensured to be a secure success before investing money in. At the end of April, The Watson family and the Gingerbread House Daycare graciously presented the police department with a sleek new bike. The police department is incredibly grateful for the generous gift, it will help the devoted construction of the police department’s relationship wit the community. There are two fully functional police bikes for the patrol’s use; the police department is in the process of adding yet another bike patrol officer to the program.

The Mt. Orab Police Department partnered with Merchants National Bank to host a new exciting event for the youth in the community called “Operation Pedal Safe” that will take place May 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lunsford Park (211 South High Street) in Mt. Orab. The department will be teaching kids on bike safety through a group bike ride. This is a wonderful way for kids to learn biking early as a nice way to exercise and appreciate being in the outdoors. The kids’ learned skills can be applied in an obstacle course put together. Kids are welcomed to enjoy a grilled lunch with the officers after working up an appetite. There is limited space available with 25 kids ages five to 12. All are encouraged to join by signing up with Officer Hammond over phone 937-444-2281 or by email brandon.hammond@mtoraboh.us.