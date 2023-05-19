They fall short at sectionals, but complete ‘incredible, record-breaking season’

It was another banner tennis season for Georgetown High School’s Jayson Marks. Marks was recently named the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference National Division Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. He also won two matches and advanced to the Division II sectional semifinals May 9, 2023, at the Mason High School courts.

Georgetown High School’s Jude Pfeffer filled in at No. 2 singles for the G-Men during the Division II sectional tournament May 9, 2023, at the Mason High School courts.

Georgetown High School’s Aiden Johnson eyes the ball during the Division II sectional tournament May 9, 2023, at the Mason High School courts.

Georgetown High School’s Morgan Campbell serves during the Division II sectional tournament May 9, 2023, at the Mason High School courts.

Soon after Georgetown High School competed in a sectional boys tennis tournament, the all-Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference team was announced.

So how good was the news from the latter? Let’s just say it far overshadowed any disappointment that might have come from the former.

Not that any of the Georgetown players had anything to hang their heads about in the sectional tournament. No G-Men ended up advancing to the next stage of the tournament season – districts. But the G-Men had their moments in Division II sectional play May 9 at the Mason High School courts. And, overall, this season was deemed hugely successful before any of the Georgetown players stepped on the mega-courts at Mason.

“Overall, I was very proud of our boys for going out and fighting against really tough competition,” Georgetown coach Geoff Hyde said of the team’s sectional play. “This is what makes a program better – find a tougher opponent and challenge and learn.”

Three victories were needed in sectional action to advance to district play, Hyde said. No. 1 singles standout Jayson Marks came close, winning his first two matches before falling in the sectional semifinals.

“Jayson Marks won two matches and played in the sectional semifinal against the No. 4 seed from Mariemont and lost, but he had a great day,” Hyde said.

So, not surprisingly, in the all-SBAAC selections, the junior was named National Division Player of the Year. And he was joined on the National Division First Team by the rest of

Georgetown’s starting lineup: Alex Underwood, senior, second singles; Morgan Campbell, sophomore, third singles; Jaxon Galley, senior, and Jaxon Marks, junior, first doubles; and Tyson Ellis, junior, and Aiden Johnson, sophomore, second singles.

In addition, Hyde was named National Division Coach of the Year.

“We have had an incredible record-breaking season – 10-0 in league with a league title, all players (selected) First Team, 16-1 overall record, beating schools in the National Division we have never beaten before. I can’t be more proud of what they have accomplished,” Hyde said.

Also among area Brown County teams, Western Brown High School senior Nathan Fisher was named to the SBAAC American Division Second Team at first singles.