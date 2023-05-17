Juanita Ruth (Edie) Highfield, age 71, of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, May 14, 2023 at her residence. She was a retired cook. Edie was born June 20, 1951 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Kenneth and Helen (McKenzie) Tolin. She was also preceded in death by her step father – Russell McKee.

Mrs. Highfield is survived by her husband of twenty-three years – Steven Highfield whom she married September 10, 1999; six children – Jennifer Burris and husband Chuck of Georgetown, Ohio, Jeffrey Craig and wife Tina of Georgetown, Ohio, Jackie Craig of Georgetown, Ohio, Jodie Minshew and husband John of Winchester, Ohio, Steve Shay and wife Jonell of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Jason Highfield and wife Rachel of Fayetteville, Ohio; fifteen grandchildren – Heather Bitzer and husband Ricky, Danny Taylor, Megan Young and husband Jared, Jeremy Spiller, Pricilla Burtis, Colton Craig, Clarissa Craig, Caitlyn Craig, Melissa Craig, Kimberly Craig, Derek Minshew and wife Shannon, Amanda Shelton and husband Nathan, Hayden Shay and wife Paige, Abbie Shay and Henry Highfield; numerous great grandchildren and nieces and nephews and one brother – George Tolin and wife Kathy of Georgetown, Ohio.

There will be no services. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the, Brown County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 228, 100 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, OH 45121.

