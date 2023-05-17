J.C. McCray, age 82, of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, May 13, 2023 at his residence. Mr. McCray Worked at Wald’s Manufacturing in Maysville, Kentucky and then worked at Cincinnati Milacron for thirty plus years until his retirement. He was a member of the Georgetown Baptist Church and the Georgetown Masonic F&AM Lodge #72. He was also known by the name of “Shortie” and his passion was gardening, hunting, fishing and being with his family. J.C. was born September 7, 1940 in Hazard, Kentucky the son of the late Jasper Curtis and Mamie Ellen (Helton) McCray. He was also preceded in death by seven brothers – Herbert Lee, James Herschel, Franklin Delano, Paul B., Floyed, Carl Lindon and Tommy Wayne McCray and one sister – Mary Lou McCray Davis.

Mr. McCray is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years – Sharon (Starrett) McCray whom he married April 10, 1964; four children – Jeffery Chan McCray and wife Stephanie of North Carolina, Tammy Ellen Tekuelve and husband John of Georgetown, Ohio, Jason Christopher McCray and wife Melissa of Bainbridge, Ohio and Shannon Dee McCray and partner Tom Mongold of New Vienna, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Ashley Combs and husband Justin, Heather Hanson and husband Jeffery, Jacob McCray, Cyndel Crider, Justin McCray, Angela Russell and Amber Deaton; nine great grandchildren – Camren, Cambree, Anna Grace, Braylon, Aubrey, Brantley, Liam, Lily and Lennox; one sister – Carol McCray Lewis of Meansville, Georgia and one brother – Lonnie McCray of Aberdeen, Ohio.

Following cremation, a Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Georgetown Baptist Church, 794 South Main Street, Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor Ron Garbutt will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4540 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com