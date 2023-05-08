Family members of the late Barbara Scaggs and Jeff Ormes, locals who lost their lives to diseases effecting memory, speak to the crowd during the April 29 Walk to Remember 5K in Ripley. Photo by Wade Linville

A large crowd gathered in historic downtown Ripley on April 29 to take part in the Walk to Remember. Photo by Wade Linville

A large crowd gathered in historic downtown Ripley on the morning of Saturday, April 29 to support a worthy cause. The calling was Ripley’s Walk to Remember, a 5K walk and fundraiser event to raise awareness and help find a cure for diseases that effect memory such as Alzheimer’s.

The large crowd of walkers started and ended their 5K journey through Ripley at the intersection of Front Street and Main Street in downtown Ripley near the Ohio River. Mother Nature cooperated, providing a sunny morning for a walk through historic Ripley.

The local Walk to Remember organization teamed up with the Jeff Ormes Memorial Scholarship to host this year’s 5K.

Ormes was a local man who lost his life to dementia.

“Everyday I miss him, and think of all the moments dementia stole from our family,” said Jeff Ormes’ daughter, Alex Kattine. Since his diagnosis, his daughter has raised funds and awareness of dementia and other diseases effecting memory.

Also honored during this year’s Walk to Remember was Barbara Scaggs, of Ripley, who died of Alzheimer’s at the age of 82 in 2020.

“Today, we rally together in memory or her to raise awareness of a disease that effects over six million Americans,” said Barbara Scaggs’ granddaughter, McKenna Smith, during Saturday’s Walk to Remember.

The event also included a silent auction and a coloring contest in addition to the 5K walk.

Sponsors for the event included: Brookies, Mac and Ellies, Mecca Media Works LLC, Snappers Saloon, Ripley Boat Club, Allstate-Jeff Wallace, Barn Chicks Coffee, Cornette’s Auto Repair, Suite C Beauty Bar, Wade’s Washing and Lawncare, 125 Sand Stone and More, Bristow Pharmacy, Ripley Builder’s Supply, Burn Personal Training, McDaniel’s Collision, Ripley Mayor Nowana Bingaman, the Campbell Group of Sibcy Cline Realtors, Southern Hills Community Bank, O’Rourke’s Pub, and Plymesser Bushhogging.