Mark Edward Liming Jr, age 27, of Georgetown, OH, was born October 31, 1995 at Brown County Hospital. He passed away at Anderson Hospital surrounded by family and loved ones on April 28, 2023.

He is proceeded in death by his father, Mark Edward Liming Sr., his paternal grandparents, Brenda and Benny Liming, and maternal grandparents, Brenda and George Bartley.

Mark is survived by his fiancé, Amanda Jimison, his mother, Lisa Bartley Liming, his uncle, George Bartley and cousins, Tara and Sarah Bartley.

Memorial services will be announced to family and friends on Facebook and any donations or flowers can be sent to 501 W. Alley St. Georgetown, OH 45121.