Holly Sue Barber, age 39, of Mt.Orab, Ohio did Monday, May 1, 2023 at home on her farm. For most of her elementary and high school years she attended the Western Brown Local School District but graduated from Fayetteville High School in 2002. She received a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati and then began her career at General Electric in Adams County, Ohio, Evendale, Ohio and Ashville, South Carolina and most recently at Amazon in Wilmington, Ohio. Holly was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan, loved her cats – Squirt and Elroy and enjoyed playing sports in school and after graduation, especially, her favorite sport, softball, where she met many lifelong friends. She dearly loved everyone and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was born February 18, 1984 in Mariemont, Ohio the daughter of Brad Barber of Mt.Orab, Ohio and the late Susan “Suzy” (Dean) Barber. Holly was the love of their lives and their entire world. Besides her mother, Suzy in 2022, she was proceeded in death by her grandparents – Willard “Bill” and Lathura “Lee” Dean and Gene and Margaret Barber, one aunt – Diana Poole and one uncle – Charles Gardner.

In addition to her father, Miss Barber is survived by two aunts – Pat Winkle and husband Nelson of Buford, Ohio and Pam Campbell of Mt.Orab, Ohio; four cousins – Jami Brown and husband Gerald of Cincinnati, Ohio, Doug Winkle and wife Kelle of Burford, Ohio, Jonathan Campbell and wife Cathy of Hillsboro, Ohio and Kim Carr and husband Jim of Mowrystown, Ohio and numerous other family and friends.

Funeral services will held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Danny Hutchins will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab, Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Brown County Humane Society, 100 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

