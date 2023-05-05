Georgetown High School junior Jaxson Marks is focused on the ball during action April 27, 2023, against Felicity-Franklin High School at the Georgetown High courts.

Playing David in the David-vs.-Goliath saga will likely always be a thing for area Brown County schools and sports teams.

But what happens when David becomes Goliath?

The answer is coming fast and furious with the Georgetown High School boys tennis team. Regardless of who the G-Men play these days, they always seem to come up big – giant, really.

The most recent example came April 27, when the G-Men defeated a strong Felicity-Franklin team, 4-1, at the Georgetown High courts. Felicity-Franklin was second behind Georgetown in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference National Division standings and was looking to knock the G-Men from the unbeaten ranks.

But as it has done all season, Georgetown rose to the occasion.

“I am so proud of the boys and the effort and work they have put into this program. They have a perfect 15-0 overall record to show for that and finished 10-0 in league,” Georgetown coach Geoff Hyde said. “Our out-of-conference wins were also impressive, beating Wilmington, New Richmond, and Batavia – in the big school division – for the first time in program history.”

Those wins were also one-sided in favor of the G-Man. In fact, none of the matches Georgetown has played this season have even been close. The G-Men have won all their matches by at least a 4-1 margin, including a dozen by 5-0.

No. 1 singles player Jayson Marks and the No. 1 doubles team of Jaxon Galley and Jaxon Marks are both 10-0 this season. Morgan Campbell is 8-0 at No. 3 singles, Tyson Ellis and Aiden Johnson are 7-0 at No. 2 doubles, and Alex Underwood is 7-1 at No. 2 singles.

Still, there’s more work to be done for the G-Men.

“We still have two tough matches with Madeira and New Richmond, which we purposely scheduled right before our league tournament and sectional tournament to prepare,” Hyde said.

Yes, Hyde has high hopes for the G-Men, and expectations are growing with each impressive victory. But the team is in a good place today – and beyond.

“We will lose two key seniors, captain Jaxson Galley and No. 2 singles player Alex Underwood this year, but we have some great young talent behind them, so I look forward to where this program can go,” Hyde said.