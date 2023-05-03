Michael Stephen Pfeffer, age 75, of Ripley, Ohio died Sunday, April 30, 2023 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. He was born May 6, 1947 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of the late William and Evelyn (Cochran) Pfeffer, Jr. He was also preceded in death by one sister – Susan Himes.

Mr. Pfeffer graduated from Ripley High School in 1965, the Ohio State University in 1969 and received his Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Cincinnati in 1973. After graduation, he has spent the past fifty years practicing law in Ripley, Ohio. He began his law career with the law firm of Arch Hicks in Ripley, working alongside Ripley attorney, Thomas Zachman, eventually establishing his own law firm. He also took over the law practice of a family relative, Frank Ferris in Blue Ash, Ohio where he practiced for several years. Mike was also a former assistant Brown County Prosecutor and special counsel to the Ohio Attorney General, the magistrate for Aberdeen, Ohio, a member of the Democratic Central Committee and was a United States Army Vietnam War era veteran.

Mike was a member of the Ripley Presbyterian Church, the Courts Fussnecker American Legion Post #367, past president of the Brown County Rehabilitation School, past president and trustee of the Southern Ohio Health Services Network and a past trustee of the former Brown County General Hospital. He was very active in many civic organizations and donated his time and talents as Charter president and treasurer of the Ripley Lions Club, past member of the Ripley Union Masonic Lodge F&AM #71, founding partner and state representative for Hospice of Hope and serving as board member for 20 years. Mike was involved in the establishment of the Ripley Economic Development, Inc. and Friends of Ripley Kids (FORK). Other community service included 4-H Club Advisor, Cub Scout Leader, volunteer tennis coach at Ripley Union Lewis Huntington High School, a volunteer Ripley fireman and director for Ripley Concerned Citizens for Youth. His hobbies include music, bicycling, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

Mr. Pfeffer is survived by his wife of fifteen years – Marcia (Germann) Pfeffer whom he married September 8, 2007; five children – Michael Todd Pfeffer and wife Sabrina of Boston, Massachusetts, Laura Ward and husband Cyle of Alexandria, Kentucky, Joseph Pfeffer and wife Julie of Ripley, Ohio, Cassandra Porter and husband Shane of Newport, North Carolina and Kelly Schmitt of Cincinnati, Ohio; twelve grandchildren – Jonas and Jude Pfeffer, Kylie, Meghan and Taylor Ward, Aubrey and Hudson Pfeffer, Isabella and Adrianna Porter and Nevah, Blake and Brooke Mulder; five brothers and sisters – Greg Pfeffer of Ripley, Ohio, Jan Napier and husband Bo of Ripley, Ohio, Lynn Wilson and husband Tim of Ripley, Ohio, Melissa Spiller and husband Rick of Ripley, Ohio and Brian Pfeffer and wife Gaye of Columbus, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 5, 2023 at the St. Michael Catholic Church, 209 Market Street, Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056 or to the Ripley Economic Development Inc., P.O. Box 220, Ripley, Ohio 45167; to promote economic development and growth for the Village of Ripley.

