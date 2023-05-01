Troy Wayne Sweet, 45, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at his home. He was a construction foreman and a member the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local Union 1650. Troy was born February 9, 1978 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of the late Mary Thompson Sweet. He was also preceded in death by his brother – Johnnie Sweet.

Troy is survived by his loving wife of fifteen years – Rachel Farley Sweet; six children – Paige Doyle (Michael) of Brooksville, Kentucky, Brittany Riggins (Ian) of Augusta, Kentucky, Savannah Penrod of Aberdeen, Ohio, Harlie Sweet, Landon Sweet and Mason Sweet, all of Mississippi; seven grandchildren; one sister – Vicki Gatrell of Ripley, Ohio.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Family and friends will have the opportunity to share memories at 6:00 on Sunday. Cremation will follow the services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com